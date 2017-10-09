World Share

Money Talks: Catalonia’s economy hangs in the balance

The political picture in Catalonia has changed after the independence referendum and that has left many of the Spanish region's companies, large and small, wondering about their future. Several firms have said they are moving some parts of their businesses out of Catalonia and the central government is making it easier for them to do so. Maria Ramos reports and Chief Economist at Tressis, Daniel Lacalle joins us with his analysis.