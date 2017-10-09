World Share

Turkey-US Relations: Turkey and US suspend each other's visa services

Turkey has called on the United States to restore visa services to its citizens. It follows a dispute over the arrest of a Turkish worker at the US consulate in Istanbul. The man has been held for several days over allegations he has connections to the Fethullah terror organisation blamed for last year's failed coup. Turkish authorities now also want to question a second consulate worker. TRT World Turkey political correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world