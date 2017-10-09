POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Trump presents immigration demands to congress
The Trump Presidency: Trump presents immigration demands to congress
In the US, the Trump administration has issued Congress with an immigration wish list. Last month President Trump ended the Obama-era DACA program that allowed nearly 800 thousand illegal immigrants brought to the US as children - known as Dreamers - to stay. Now he's given Congress six months to come up with a plan but Democrats have already said they're unhappy with Trump's latest proposal. Kate Fisher reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 9, 2017
