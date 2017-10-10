World Share

Turkey's Failed Coup: Trial of Bosphorus Bridge suspects starts

143 Turkish soldiers suspected of being involved in last year's attempted coup have gone on trial in Istanbul. The defendants are accused of killing 34 people on a bridge over the Bosphorus Strait as fighting broke out between soldiers and members of the public on the 15th of July. TRT World's Editor-at-large, Ahmed al Burai, has more.