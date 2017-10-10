POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Failed Coup: Trial of Bosphorus Bridge suspects starts
02:26
World
Turkey's Failed Coup: Trial of Bosphorus Bridge suspects starts
143 Turkish soldiers suspected of being involved in last year's attempted coup have gone on trial in Istanbul. The defendants are accused of killing 34 people on a bridge over the Bosphorus Strait as fighting broke out between soldiers and members of the public on the 15th of July. TRT World's Editor-at-large, Ahmed al Burai, has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 10, 2017
