Tulay Gungen talks about the Nobel Prize winner in literature Kazuo Ishiguro
08:03
World
A lot has been happening in the literature scene especially with the recent announcement of the winner for The Nobel prize for literature. The award went to Japanese-born British author, Kazuo Ishiguro. The news was a surprise to many including the writer himself. So we wanted to find out more about the Nobel-prize-winner to properly celebrate his achievement. Tulay Gungen, the Turkish publisher of Kazuo Ishiguro's works joins us in the studio to discuss further.
October 10, 2017
