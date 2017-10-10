POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Aamir Khan's visit to Turkey for 'Secret Superstar'
World
He's one of the most familiar faces of Bollywood. The award-winning actor, producer, director, singer and philanthropist Aamir Khan has been in Istanbul to promote his latest film aiming to set off fireworks at Bollywood box office. Joseph Hayat went to find out more for Showcase. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 10, 2017
