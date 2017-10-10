World Share

Aamir Khan's visit to Turkey for 'Secret Superstar'

He's one of the most familiar faces of Bollywood. The award-winning actor, producer, director, singer and philanthropist Aamir Khan has been in Istanbul to promote his latest film aiming to set off fireworks at Bollywood box office. Joseph Hayat went to find out more for Showcase.