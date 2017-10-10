POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-Cuba relations
19:15
World
US-Cuba relations
The White House has pulled embassy staff out of Havana, ordered Cuban officials to leave Washington, and issued a warning for Americans to stay away from the country. It all stems from a dispute that has many people puzzled. US diplomats working in Havana have been struck with mysterious illnesses ever since Donald Trump took office. Is Cuba to blame? And are the gains of former president Barack Obama unravelling?
October 10, 2017
