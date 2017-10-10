World Share

Sweden’s war games, US-Cuba relations and Crisis in the Congo

Sweden, long known for its neutrality, is now flexing its military might. After holding massive war drills, we ask if Sweden is siding with NATO in response to perceived Russian aggression. Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump expels Cuban diplomats after Americans in Havana suffer mystery illnesses. Are US-Cuba relations breaking down? And, the UN cuts its peacekeeping budget and urges elections in the Congo. But would that end the violence in the DRC?