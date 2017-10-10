World Share

Money Talks: Libya's Benghazi port reopens after three years

Many people in Libya have described their life under Daesh as pure hell. But some parts of the country are slowly recovering. The commercial port in Benghazi, for example, reopened last week after being closed down for three years. It was shut down after armed militias, including Daesh, took over the city. Residents of Benghazi are hoping it will stay open for good. Mark Gay reports.