POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Richard Thaler wins Economics Nobel Prize
01:29
World
Money Talks: Richard Thaler wins Economics Nobel Prize
So picture this. You are walking past a shop, and a leather belt catches your eye. The next thing you know, you are in the shop, and you bought the belt. You already have plenty of belts. So why did you do it? Well economist Richard Thaler has been asking similar questions. And his work on how our behaviour affects entire economies has just earned him a Nobel Prize. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 10, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?