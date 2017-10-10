World Share

Roundtable: Inequality protests

When someone refuses to stand during their national anthem is it a legitimate protest or plain insulting? American footballers are using the pitch to protest against racial inequality. Is it the place to deliver a message? It started as one player's protest during the national anthem, and what is now called ''Taking the Knee'', has overtaken the game of American football -- and some say, the issue itself. As more and NFL players follow Colin Kaepernick's lead, others are backing Donald Trump, insisting offensive to the US constitution. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.