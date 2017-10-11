POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The history of perfume with the perfumer Vedat Ozan
06:36
World
The history of perfume with the perfumer Vedat Ozan
Scent can evoke feelings and bring back forgotten moments. It's the only sense that affects the memory and emotion part of the brain. And the fragrance industry is built around this connection. But the art of creating perfumes which dates back to the Bronze Age has gone through some pretty interesting transformations since then. The olfactionist or in others words the guru of perfumes, Vedat Ozan, joins us in the studio. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 11, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?