The history of perfume with the perfumer Vedat Ozan

Scent can evoke feelings and bring back forgotten moments. It's the only sense that affects the memory and emotion part of the brain. And the fragrance industry is built around this connection. But the art of creating perfumes which dates back to the Bronze Age has gone through some pretty interesting transformations since then. The olfactionist or in others words the guru of perfumes, Vedat Ozan, joins us in the studio.