Money Talks: Japanese Steel maker Kobe admits to falsifying test results
Japan used to be a by-word for quality, reliability and value for money. But a string of corporate scandals has tarnished that reputation. Kobe Steel has become the latest Japanese conglomerate to admit it lied about the safety of its products. And the revelation has shaken up some of the world's biggest car and plane makers, and even Japan's space program. Mobin Nasir has more.
October 11, 2017
