POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-Turkey visa crisis
20:50
World
US-Turkey visa crisis
The announcement by the US that it was suspending visa services, was met with a swift response from Turkey which matched the measures almost word-for-word. It came after Turkey's arrest of a US consulate worker, who the ambassador says was just doing his job, but who Turkey claims is being investigated for links to terrorism. This dispute represents a new low in an alliance that's been under increasing strain for the past year. The Turkish prime minister says the crisis needs to be resolved immediately. But how? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 11, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?