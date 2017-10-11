World Share

US-Turkey visa crisis

The announcement by the US that it was suspending visa services, was met with a swift response from Turkey which matched the measures almost word-for-word. It came after Turkey's arrest of a US consulate worker, who the ambassador says was just doing his job, but who Turkey claims is being investigated for links to terrorism. This dispute represents a new low in an alliance that's been under increasing strain for the past year. The Turkish prime minister says the crisis needs to be resolved immediately. But how?