POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Companies moving out of Catalonia after referendum
05:47
World
Money Talks: Companies moving out of Catalonia after referendum
Ever since Catalonia declared its intention to hold a referendum on independence from Spain, there have been questions over whether it can survive on its own. It produces about a fifth of Spain's GDP, but what would be the future for Spanish, and other businesses, based in its biggest city, Barcelona? Well, over the last week they have made their intentions clear. Maria Ramos has been following the developments, and joins us now for more Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 11, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?