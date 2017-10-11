POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Weinstein Accusations: More women have come forward accusing Weinstein
As the list of women accusing Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment grows, so too do the number of famous names condemning him. Model and actress Cara Delevigne has come forward saying that Weinstein brought up sexual matters numerous times during their business meetings. A-list actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie say they were harassed by him early in their careers. Kate Fisher reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 11, 2017
