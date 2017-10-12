World Share

California Wildfires: Wildfires destroy everyday life of residents

Officials in California say the wildfires that have been raging since Sunday are some of the worst in the state's history. At least 23 people have been killed and almost 4 thousand homes and businesses have been destroyed. Thousands of firefighters are battling almost two dozen blazes. President Donald Trump has issued an order to provide federal aid for people in the affected areas. Mary MacCarthy reports from Santa Rosa, California.