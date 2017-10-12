POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalonia Referendum: Ona Curto Graupera talks to TRT World on the Catalan Independence crisis
03:05
World
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he wants the Catalonia's leaders to abandon their declaration and observe constitutional law. And he says the Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has five days to clarify his position on independence. Puigdemont says he's willing to suspend declaring a secession pending political talks with Madrid. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 12, 2017
