World Share

CPEC controversy

The US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has complicated a major diplomatic dispute over infrastructure. At issue is the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, known as CPEC. It's a massive system of transportation and energy projects, which runs through Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Mattis upset Pakistan by implying the plan threatens Indian sovereignty. China now fears the comment could upend their investment, worth tens of billions of dollars. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world