Catalonia autonomy threatened
Catalonia autonomy threatened
Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy says direct rule will be imposed on Catalonia if a date is set for the region to break away. The threat to end Catalan autonomy was issued after the federal government said it could order the arrest of more than 700 Catalan officials, including mayors and other politicians. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 12, 2017
