World Share

Money Talks: Changes in NAFTA to affect Mexican beef industry

The fourth round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada is under way in Washington. But the tone of the meetings has left many business people in Mexico concerned. One of the country's biggest industries has been trying to expand its presence in the US for the past decade. But with political ties under pressure, many businesses are now reconsidering those plans. Alasdair Baverstock reports.