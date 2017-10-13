POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hostages Freed: Joint US-Pakistan operation frees family
Hostages Freed: Joint US-Pakistan operation frees family
After five years in captivity, an American-Canadian family has been freed in a dramatic rescue operation by the Pakistani military. The Taliban-linked Haqqani network had been holding Caitlan Boyle and Joshua Coleman - and their three children - since their capture in Afghanistan in 2012. Coleman says some of their captors were killed in the shoot-out that led to the family's safety. They should be heading home soon. Alexi Noelle has more from Washington. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 13, 2017
