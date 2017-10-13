World Share

The Trump Presidency: Trump called Iran deal an embarrassment to US

All the signs from Washington this month have been that Donald Trump will not certify the nuclear deal reached with Iran two years ago. The President is supposed to indicate Iran's compliance by signing off on the deal every 90 days. If he doesn't, it may lead to a full American withdrawal from the agreement. Tetiana Anderson has more on the implications of Trump's next move.