Liberia election

Corruption, civil war and an ebola outbreak. Just a few of problems that dogged Liberia's outgoing President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The Nobel Peace Prize winner brought relative stability to the troubled country. But after 12 years in charge, term limits are forcing her to step down. Well, Liberians went to the polls. And observers hailed what looks to be the country's first democratic transfer of power in 73 years. But some are worried. Voters had 20 candidates to choose from. And as the ballots are counted -- the country could be put into the hands of a football legend or a former warlord.