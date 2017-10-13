World Share

Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump refuses to certify Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump says he is decertifying the Iran nuclear deal. He has laid out a new strategy, including imposing further economic sanctions on Iran. Trump says the Iran agreement will be terminated if an agreement can't be made with Congress and international allies. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded saying the deal is not renegotiable and that Trump's announcement was full of fake accusations. Ediz Tiyansan reports.