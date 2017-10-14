POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Safe zones set up for refugee children in camps
01:51
World
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Safe zones set up for refugee children in camps
More than half a million Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh in recent weeks. 300-thousand of them are children. The United Nations says because many of the children are unaccompanied, they're at a high risk of being trafficked, so aid organizations in Bangladesh are scrambling to set up schools and safe zones. Christine Pirovolakis has this report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 14, 2017
