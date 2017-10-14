World Share

Interview with Ahmed Al-Maadheed on his painting of the Qatari Emir

From stickers on people's cars, to the walls of Qatar's exhibition centre and even at the airport, one image more than any other has been circulating in response to the blockade: A portrait of the country's emir. While in Qatar, Miranda also managed to track down the artist behind the viral painting.