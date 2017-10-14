World Share

Strait Talk: Where does the Turkey - United States relationship stand after the recent visa row

A once flourishing relationship, built on a decades-long military alliance is going through a very difficult phase. A string of arrests by Turkish authorities has led the US to suspend visa services at its consulates and embassy in Turkey. Ankara followed suit with similar measures, leaving a big question mark on what happens next. Omer Kablan reports from Istanbul. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.