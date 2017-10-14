POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN in Haiti: Mission accomplished?
25:17
World
UN in Haiti: Mission accomplished?
On October 15th, one of the UN’s most important peacekeeping missions came to an end. MINUSTAH, the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti, was shut down after 13 years in the country. While the UN claims the mission was “a success”, activists believe peacekeepers did more harm than good to Haitians. TRT World’s Anelise Borges travelled to Haiti to speak to locals about what they think MINUSTAH’s legacy will be. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 14, 2017
