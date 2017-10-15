POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-US Relations: Ankara, Washington visa restrictions
Turkey-US Relations: Ankara, Washington visa restrictions
US diplomatic officials are visiting Ankara this Sunday to discuss the recent deterioration of relations with Turkey. Both countries have suspended all non-immigrant visa services in each other's countries after the arrest of a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul. Turkey accuses him of links to FETO - the Fetullah Terrorist Organization. As our correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports, there are also other major tensions between Turkey and the United States. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 15, 2017
