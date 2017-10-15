POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Singapore Tourism: Chinese chase Tibetan antelopes in Singapore
Singapore Tourism: Chinese chase Tibetan antelopes in Singapore
Seven Chinese tourists have been fined 16 thousand US dollars for chasing Tibetan antelopes. They were trying to take pictures of the endangered animals, and video footage of the deadly chase last week has sparked an outcry. But as Sanday Huang finds out in Singapore, a small instruction manual could be of help. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 15, 2017
