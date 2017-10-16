POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Literary agent Ayser Ali joins us from the Frankfurt Book Fair
07:11
World
Literary agent Ayser Ali joins us from the Frankfurt Book Fair
The Frankfurt Book fair... Five centuries on, and it's still the most influential event of its kind for the publishing industry. But what makes it so powerful for so many publishers around the world? Literary agent Ayser Ali joins us from the fair itself to tell more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
