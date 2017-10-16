World Share

Somalia Bombings: Severely wounded flown to Turkey for treatment

Forty of the people most severely wounded in twin bombings in Somalia are being flown to Turkey for treatment. Saturday's blasts in Mogadishu killed more than 300 people. And now questions are being asked about how such a deadly attack could have been carried out in one of the most secure areas of the city. Caitlin McGee reports.