POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalan Referendum: Madrid turns up the heat on Carles Puigdemont
02:00
World
Catalan Referendum: Madrid turns up the heat on Carles Puigdemont
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has failed to clarify whether Catalonia plans to break away from Spain, and has instead called for talks. The central government says that won't happen until he complies with the law. It's given him until Thursday to drop his push for independence. Sarah Morice reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe. Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?