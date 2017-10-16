World Share

Money Talks: Turkey to invest in Serbia's Novi Pazar city

Turkey and Serbia have agreed to mend relations by boosting trade between them. The two countries have extended a free trade agreement and hope it will be worth a billion-dollars annually by the end of 2017. And Turkish companies have signed agreements to invest in Serbia in a move they say will create thousands of jobs over the coming months. But some people in Serbia seem less optimistic. Hasan Abdullah finds out why. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world