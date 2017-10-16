POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Trump signs executive order on Obamacare
05:50
World
He has described Obamacare as a 'broken mess,' and now US President Donald Trump has signed an order to undo a crucial component of his predecessor's healthcare act. Trump says his move will boost competition among insurers and hospitals and give Americans much more choice. But as Mobin Nasir reports, it could leave millions of people without medical cover. For more, Dr. Simon Haeder, an assistant professor of political science at West Virginia University, joins us from Morgantown. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
