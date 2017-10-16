POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Samsung CEO resigns despite record earnings forecast
01:02
World
Money Talks: Samsung CEO resigns despite record earnings forecast
The chief executive of Samsung's booming chip business says he is stepping down. Kwon Oh-hyun cited an unprecedented crisis at the conglomerate. Kwon had been expected to take on a bigger role at Samsung. The jailing of the heir to the Samsung empire, Lee Jae-yong, for bribing South Korea's former president, had left a power vacuum. The timing of Kwon's departure also raised eyebrows: It came on the day Samsung said it's expecting to make a record third-quarter profits. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?