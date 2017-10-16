POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Austria Elections: Sebastian Kurz set to form coalition government
02:44
World
Austria Elections: Sebastian Kurz set to form coalition government
In Austria, postal votes are still being counted, but early results show 31 year old Sebastian Kurz has led his conservative People's Party to victory. He's set to become the world's youngest leader. He will open talks to form a coalition government with either the far-right Freedom party or the Social Democrats. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Vienna. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?