World Share

Somalia Bombings: Severely wounded arrive in Turkey for treatment

Survivors from Somalia's twin bombings have arrived in Turkey for medical treatment.They were flown to Ankara to ease the strain on Mogadishu's hospitals, which have been overwhelmed by the casualties from Saturday's blast which killed more than 300 people. Hasan Abdullah reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world