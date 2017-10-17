POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Battleground remains in Hebron's Old City
03:03
World
The plan calls for 31 homes to be built in Hebron, the West Bank's largest Palestinian city. There are one thousand Israeli settlers already living there. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been criticised for a string of recent announcements expanding construction on disputed Palestinian land. And as Abubakr al Shamahi reports, there are many more individual battles happening on the ground in Hebron. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
