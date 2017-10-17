World Share

The Battle For Kirkuk: People celebrate arrival of the Iraqi army

Iraqi troops launched an operation on Monday, in a bid to recapture the oil-rich city of Kirkuk from the Kurdish regional government. Kurdish Peshmerga said the Iraqi government would pay a price and called on the US to stop a potential war. But as our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, the US has cautiously reacted to the development saying it will not take sides.