POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: Air blockade harms the country's most desperate
02:26
World
The War in Yemen: Air blockade harms the country's most desperate
Staying in Yemen - and the continued closure of the international airport in Sanaa is having a huge impact on civilians. A Saudi led no fly zone over the airport has meant people who are sick and in need of medical treatment or simply desperate to leave the country, cannot. TRT World's Nick Davies-Jones has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?