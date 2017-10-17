POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria's Container Homes: Rising popularity of container homes in Lagos
02:17
World
Nigeria's Container Homes: Rising popularity of container homes in Lagos
Housing has become a major problem in many cities across the world. The number of homes doesn't meet the demand, and where they do, they're often unaffordable. But as Wendy Agbo tells us, more and more people in Africa's second largest city, Lagos, are resorting to an unconventional plan. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
