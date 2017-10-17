POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fighting in Iraq, Putting pressure on Myanmar and Yemen’s cholera crisis
52:05
World
Fighting in Iraq, Putting pressure on Myanmar and Yemen’s cholera crisis
Iraqi troops take over the northern city of Kirkuk. Could this be the end of the region's autonomy? Meanwhile, could EU sanctions on Myanmar change the future of the Rohingya? And, could a cholera crisis force a diplomatic breakthrough in the war in Yemen? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
