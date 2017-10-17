Money Talks: Oil prices increase after Iraq army enters Kirkuk

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Low prices are a hurdle for the Aramco IPO, but oil prices are climbing up over fears that supplies from Iraq's Kirkuk province may be jeopardized. Iraq's army has moved into the province and seized control of oil fields, and other infrastructure from the Kurdish Regional Government. The operation follows a recent independence referendum in the region. The country's central government called the vote illegal, and a number of other countries warned it would lead to instability. Discussion involving TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas and Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
