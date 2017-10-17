Money Talks: UK grads world's most indebted

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Being young and broke has been the norm for many generations. But the head of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority has warned that a growing number of young people today are having to use credit cards to cover basic living costs. Student debt around the world is growing at an alarming rate. Adefemi Akinsanya went to London to examine the problem. For more Geraint Johnes, Professor of Economics at Lancaster University Management School joins us.
October 17, 2017
