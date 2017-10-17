What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Money Talks: Demand for prefabricated homes is rising in Beijing

In Beijing, a typical residential home is a high-rise apartment block. People wanting something a little different often have to battle regulations that make building your own home almost impossible. But as Dan Epstein reports, a local architecture firm says it has come up with a method to build a house in a matter of hours. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world