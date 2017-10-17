POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Turkey ranks among the world's biggest producers of olive oil
01:36
The Greek poet Homer, once called it liquid gold. And sometimes olive oil is still traded as if it was. Turkey has been home to the olive tree for more than 6000 years, and it is currently one of the biggest olive oil producers in the world. It has just sold the most expensive bottle of olive oil ever recorded. Let's have a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 17, 2017
