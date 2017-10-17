World Share

BFI London Film Festival's director Clare Stewart talks to Showcase

The virtues of independent, international film-making are celebrated every year in London during the BFI Film Festival. It was no different during the 61st edition this year, which wrapped up over the weekend. Also joining us on this from London is the film festival's director, Clare Stewart. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world