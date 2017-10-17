World Share

Roundtable: Saudi reform

The new Saudi Arabia. A place apparently of social reform and economic transformation. But is this latest Crown Prince actually masterminding real change, or simply battling to protect the Kingdom's public image? Women allowed at sporting events and behind the wheel -- a private sector to decrease the economy's reliance on oil. Saudi Arabia is tackling transition. But some say this new liberal route is simply masking deeper more serious issues. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.